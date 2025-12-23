Los partidos que no puedes perderte en Navidad y Año Nuevo

ESPN

El fútbol no para alrededor del mundo pese al parón de actividades en invierno. Conoce el calendario a seguir para cerrar el año.

Conforme se acercan las fiestas decembrinas, la actividad deportiva comienza a disminuir y poner pausa en sus calendarios, sin embargo, en varias ligas la tradición dicta continuar programando compromisos. Por ejemplo, en la Premier League, una de las fechas más esperadas es el Boxing Day, y la Saudí Pro League que no detiene sus jornadas.

Otra de las ligas que no cesan es la Serie A que continuará con sus jornadas 16 y 17 en las últimas semanas del mes. Además, en el plano de selecciones nacionales, se disputa la Copa Africana de Naciones que tendrá lugar del 21 de diciembre al 18 de febrero.

Partidos del lunes 22 de diciembre ⚽

Copa Africana de Naciones: Mali vs Zambia – 8:00 horas CDMX | 9:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 11:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Sudáfrica vs Angola – 11:00 horas CDMX | 12:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

LALIGA: Athletic Club vs Espanyol – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Fulham vs Nottingham Forest – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Egipto vs Zimbabwe, 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Partidos del martes 23 de diciembre ⚽

Copa Africana de Naciones: Congo DR vs Benin – 6:30 horas CDMX | 8:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 9:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Senegal vs Botswana – 9:00 horas CDMX | 10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Nigeria vs Tanzania – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

AFC Champions League: Al Ittihad vs Nasaf Qarshi – 12:15 horas CDMX | 13:15 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú |15:15 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas Ecuador, Colombia, Perú E.T | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Túnez vs Uganda – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Partidos miércoles 24 de diciembre ⚽

Copa Africana de Naciones: Burkina Faso vs Guinea Ecuatorial – 6:30 horas CDMX | 7:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 9:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Argelia vs Sudan – 9:00 horas CDMX | 10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú |12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Costa de Marfil vs Mozambique – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Camerún vs Gabón – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Partidos del viernes 26 de diciembre ⚽

Copa Africana de Naciones: Angola vs Zimbabwe – 6:30 horas CDMX | 7:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 9:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Egipto vs Sudáfrica – 9:00 horas CDMX | 10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Zambia vs Comoros – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Manchester United vs Newcastle United – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Marruecos vs Mali – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Partidos del sábado 27 de diciembre ⚽

Serie A: Parma vs Fiorentina – 5:30 horas CDMX | 6:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 8:30 horas Argentina, Chile , Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Benin vs Botswana – 6:30 horas CDMX | 7:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 9:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City – 6:30 horas CDMX | 7:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 9:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: Lecce vs Como – 8:00 horas CDMX | 9:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 11:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: Torino vs Cagliari – 8:00 horas CDMX | 9:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú |11:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Saudí Pro League: Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood – 8:50 horas CDMX | 9:50 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 11:50 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion – 9:00 horas CDMX |10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth – 9:00 horas CDMX |10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Burnley vs Everton – 9:00 horas CDMX |10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton – 9:00 horas CDMX |10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: West Ham vs Fulham – 9:00 horas CDMX |10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Senegal vs Congo DR – 9:00 horas CDMX |10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: Udinese vs Lazio – 11:00 horas CDMX | 12:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia | 14:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Chelsea vs Aston Villa – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Saudí Pro League: Al -Ittihad vs Al Shabab – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Uganda vs Tanzania – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: Pisa vs Juventus – 13:45 horas CDMX | 14:45 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:45 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Nigeria vs Túnez – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina,Chile, Uruguay

Partidos del domingo 28 de diciembre ⚽

Serie A: AC Milan vs Hellas Verona – 5:30 horas CDMX | 6:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 8:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Gabon vs Mozambique – 6:30 horas CDMX | 7:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 9:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: Cremonese vs Napoli – 8:00 horas CDMX | 9:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 11:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Sunderland vs Leeds United – 8:00 horas CDMX | 9:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 11:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Guinea Ecuatorial vs Sudan – 9:00 horas CDMX | 10:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 12:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – 10:30 horas CDMX | 11:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: Bolonia vs Sassuolo – 11:00 horas CDMX | 12:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Argelia vs Burkina Faso – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter – 13:45 horas CDMX | 14:45 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:45 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Costa de Marfil vs Camerún – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Uruguay, Chile

Partidos para Lunes 29 de diciembre ⚽

Copa Africana de Naciones: Angola vs Egipto – 10:00 horas CDMX | 11:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Zimbabwe vs Sudáfrica – 10:00 horas CDMX | 11:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Comoros vs Mali – 13:00 horas CDMX | 14:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Zambia vs Marruecos – 13:00 horas CDMX | 14:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Serie A: AS Roma vs Genoa – 13:45 horas CDMX | 14:45 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:45 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Partidos martes 30 de diciembre ⚽

Copa Africana de Naciones: Tanzania vs Túnez – 10:00 horas CDMX | 11:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Uganda vs Nigeria – 10:00 horas CDMX | 11:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Benin vs Senegal – 13:00 horas CDMX | 14:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de NAciones: Botswana vs Congo DR – 13:00 horas CDMX | 14:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Burnley vs Newcastle – 13:30 horas CDMX | 14:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Chelsea vs Bournemouth – 13:30 horas CDMX | 14:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Everton – 13:30 horas CDMX | 14:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion – 13:30 horas CDMX | 14:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Arsenal vs Aston Villa – 14:15 horas CDMX | 15:15 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:15 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton – 14:15 horas CDMX | 15:15 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:15 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Partidos miércoles 31 de diciembre ⚽

Saudí Pro League: Neom SC vs Al Ittihad – 9:25 horas CDMX | 10:25 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 12:25 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Guinea Ecuatorial vs Argelia – 10:00 horas CDMX | 11:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Sudán vs Burkina Faso – 10:00 horas CDMX | 11:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 13:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Gabon vs Costa de Marfil – 13:00 horas CDMX | 14:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Copa Africana de Naciones: Mozambique vs Camerún – 13:00 horas CDMX | 14:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 16:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Partidos del jueves 1 de enero ⚽

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Fulham – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Liverpool vs Leeds United – 11:30 horas CDMX | 12:30 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 14:30 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay

Premier League: Sunderland vs Manchester City – 14:00 horas CDMX | 15:00 horas E.T, Ecuador, Colombia, Perú | 17:00 horas Argentina, Chile, Uruguay