Reina Isabel otorga nuevo título al Príncipe William tras salida de Harry

🌍 Members of The Royal Family welcomed Heads of State and Government officials to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace this evening. The summit has brought together businesses and governments to promote investment opportunities across Africa. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal hosted the reception on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. The UK is committed to supporting economic development across Africa, through the creation of new jobs and lasting partnerships. . © PA Images / Kensington Palace / Buckingham Palace