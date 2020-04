Shirley Douglas actriz, activista y madre de actor pierde la vida

View this post on Instagram

Shirley Douglas , an extraordinary woman, actress, activist, fearless. We had the honour to interview Mrs. Douglas as recipient of International Achievement Award honoured at the Women in Film &Television ‘s 2009 Crystal Awards. Elegant, charismatic, intelligent, funny. So sorry to hear of her passing. Condolences to family, friends and fans! Post of interview to come, in edit. She was delightful, a beautiful Canadian!! #iconicactress #shirleydouglas #Wift #wift-t #crystalawards #keifersutherland #theatre #actor #toronto #activist #filmcommto