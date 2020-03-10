Pearl Jam cancela su gira por Norteamérica debido al coronavirus

SHOW NEWS
La famosa banda Pearl Jam ha pospuesto su gira en Norteamérica de su nuevo disco “Gigaton” debido al coronavirus
El famoso grupo de grunge y rock alternativo Pearl Jam se unió a la lista de músicos que cancelan sus presentaciones debido a la propagación del coronavirus, el cual cada vez afecta más al mundo de la música.
Desgraciadamente Pearl Jam anunció el día de hoy hace unas pocas horas que se pospuso la etapa norteamericana de su gira mundial del nuevo disco “Gigaton”.
Fue así como la banda publicó un comunicado en su cuenta oficial de Instagram sobre lo sucedido y dieron una explicación sobre todo.
As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy… We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid. It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead. Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever. We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you. – Ed & Pearl Jam
Como residentes de la ciudad de Seattle, hemos sido golpeados y testigos de la rapidez con que estas situaciones pueden escalar. Las escuelas de nuestros hijos han cerrado junto con universidades y empresas. Ha sido brutal y empeorará antes de mejorar”, escribieron.
17 actuaciones fueron las que se pospusieron indefinidamente, las cuales se llevarían a cabo desde el 18 de marzo en Toronto hasta el 19 de abril en California.
Es con profunda frustración y pesar que nos vemos obligados a hacer este desafortunado anuncio … Esta primera etapa programada de nuestra gira PJ / Gigaton deberá posponerse y se reprogramaron para una fecha posterior”, comentaron en su publicación.
Es por ello que se moverán las fechas y los boletos que ya fueron adquiridos se respetarán para las nuevas fechas.
Su presentación en el país europeo del 23 de junio al 23 de julio aún siguen programados junto con dos presentaciones de septiembre en Asbury Park en Nueva Jersey y Dana Point.
Hemos trabajado duro con nuestros socios comerciales y de gestión para encontrar otras soluciones, pero los niveles de riesgo para nuestra audiencia son simplemente demasiado altos para nuestro nivel de comodidad”, agregaron.
Pearl Jam es del estado de Washington, donde fallecieron dos docenas de personas y la mayoría de ellas en un hogar de ancianos del área de Seattle.
Fue así como también criticaron la falta de claridad por parte del gobierno sobre mantenerse a salvo e ir a trabajar, comentando que no creían que el virus fuera controlado en las semanas próximas.
Lo lamentamos mucho… Y profundamente molestos … Si alguien por ahí siente lo mismo basado en esta noticia, compartimos esa emoción con ustedes. – Ed y Pearl Jam”, concluyeron.
Ahora solo falta esperar a las nuevas fechas y por supuesto que todo se solucione de la mejor manera para la salud de todos.
