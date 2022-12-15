Política Principal slider

Rosario Orozco asegura que Salomón Céspedes mantendrá unido el esfuerzo de transformación en Puebla

By Redaccion2 / 15 diciembre, 2022
“Por la estabilidad política y social de Puebla”, Sergio Salomón Céspedes toma protesta como gobernador sustituto

By Redaccion2 / 15 diciembre, 2022
“Corcholatas” a la presidencia de México lamentan la muerte del gobernador Barbosa

By Redaccion1 / 15 diciembre, 2022
Reforma electoral de Morena desaparece 84% del Servicio Profesional de Carrera: INE

By Redaccion1 / 15 diciembre, 2022
Sergio Salomón Céspedes fue designado como gobernador sustituto de Puebla hasta el 13 de diciembre de 2024

By Redaccion2 / 15 diciembre, 2022
DesdeElShow

Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro, suma tres nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards

By Redaccion1 / 15 diciembre, 2022

EL EXCELSIOR

‘Pinocho’, de Guillermo del Toro, acumula nuevas nominaciones. Esta vez para los Critics Choice Awards

La cinta ‘Pinocho’, de Guillermo del Toro, acumula éxitos pues se mantiene en tendencia vía streaming y a solo días de su estreno ya tiene nominaciones a premios.

En los Globos de Oro es candidata a llevarlse las preseas por ‘Mejor película animada’, ‘Mejor canción original’ y ‘Mejor banda sonora’.

Y este miércoles sse dio a conocer que también recibió nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, que es otorgada por una serie de críticos que premian lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

‘Pinocho’ es candidata a ganar tres categorías: ‘Mejor música original’ por el trabajo de Alexandre Desplat, ‘Mejor película animada’ y ‘Mejor canción’ por Ciao Papa.

La edición 28 de dichos premios se realizará el próximo 15 de enero al entregar preseas a 14 categorías. Aquí te presentamos la lista completa del sector cine.

Mejor película:

  • Avatar: The way of water
  • Babylon
  • The banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything everywhere all at once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A knives out mistery
  • RRR
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Mejor director

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Damien Chazelle – Babylon
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Gina Prince -Bythewood – The Woman King
  • S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Mejor actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mejor actor/actriz revelación

  • Frankie Corio – Aftersun
  • Jalyn Hall – Till
  • Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
  • Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
  • Sadie Sink – The Whale

Mejor reparto

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • The Woman King
  • Women Talking

Mejor guion original

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
  • Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Mejor dirección de fotografía

  • Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
  • Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
  • Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
  • Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Mejor edición

  • Tom Cross – Babylon
  • Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
  • Monika Willi – Tár

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin – Elvis
  • Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
  • Mary Zophres – Babylon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Whale

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • RRR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor canción

  • Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu – RRR
  • New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Mejor música original

  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Michael Giacchino – The Batman
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans

Mejor película animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
  • Wendell & Wild

Mejor película extranjera

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR

Mejor comedia

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Bros
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

